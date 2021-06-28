Yasuhiro Yamashita, president of the Japanese Olympic Committee. Photo: AFP Yasuhiro Yamashita, president of the Japanese Olympic Committee. Photo: AFP
Yasuhiro Yamashita, president of the Japanese Olympic Committee.
Japan’s Olympics chief says there is ‘no way’ to prevent Covid-19 cases among visiting teams

  • Two members of Uganda’s team tested positive last week following their arrival in Japan, heightening concerns about the spread of infections at the Games
  • ‘No matter what measures are put in place, there is no way we will have zero positive cases arriving,’ Yasuhiro Yamashita told reporters on Monday.

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:05pm, 28 Jun, 2021

