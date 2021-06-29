US first lady Jill Biden, left, pictured with her husband Joe outside a church in Wilmington, Delaware, earlier this month. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS US first lady Jill Biden, left, pictured with her husband Joe outside a church in Wilmington, Delaware, earlier this month. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
US first lady Jill Biden, left, pictured with her husband Joe outside a church in Wilmington, Delaware, earlier this month. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Asia /  East Asia

Tokyo Olympics: US President Joe Biden isn’t going – but his wife might

  • Biden is not the first US president to miss out on the Games – both of his immediate predecessors sent delegations instead of going themselves
  • Meanwhile, the president of Japan’s Olympic Committee said athletes’ safety, not gold medals, should be the host country’s top priority

Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
BloombergKyodo
Bloomberg  and Kyodo in Tokyo

Updated: 12:47pm, 29 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US first lady Jill Biden, left, pictured with her husband Joe outside a church in Wilmington, Delaware, earlier this month. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS US first lady Jill Biden, left, pictured with her husband Joe outside a church in Wilmington, Delaware, earlier this month. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
US first lady Jill Biden, left, pictured with her husband Joe outside a church in Wilmington, Delaware, earlier this month. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE