US first lady Jill Biden, left, pictured with her husband Joe outside a church in Wilmington, Delaware, earlier this month. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Tokyo Olympics: US President Joe Biden isn’t going – but his wife might
- Biden is not the first US president to miss out on the Games – both of his immediate predecessors sent delegations instead of going themselves
- Meanwhile, the president of Japan’s Olympic Committee said athletes’ safety, not gold medals, should be the host country’s top priority
