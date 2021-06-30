North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during a Workers' Party meeting in Pyongyang. He chided the ‘incompetence and irresponsibility’ of senior officials which hampered the implementation of important tasks. Photo: AP
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un replaces officials over ‘grave incident’ in coronavirus response
- The North Korean leader told a Politburo meeting that the unspecified lapse ‘poses a huge crisis to the safety of the nation and its people’
- The country has not yet confirmed any Covid-19 cases and shut its borders last January
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
