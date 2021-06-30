People walk past banners advertising the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The Japanese capital is likely to be under emergency measures during the Games. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Japan could extend curbs into Olympic Games period; half of Australia under lockdown
- Japanese officials are considering extending a ‘quasi emergency’ by up to four weeks, which would overlap with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
- Elsewhere, Australia extended its virus curbs and South Korea reported a spike in infections a day before it eases physical distancing restrictions
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People walk past banners advertising the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The Japanese capital is likely to be under emergency measures during the Games. Photo: Reuters