People walk past banners advertising the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The Japanese capital is likely to be under emergency measures during the Games. Photo: Reuters People walk past banners advertising the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The Japanese capital is likely to be under emergency measures during the Games. Photo: Reuters
People walk past banners advertising the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The Japanese capital is likely to be under emergency measures during the Games. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: Japan could extend curbs into Olympic Games period; half of Australia under lockdown

  • Japanese officials are considering extending a ‘quasi emergency’ by up to four weeks, which would overlap with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
  • Elsewhere, Australia extended its virus curbs and South Korea reported a spike in infections a day before it eases physical distancing restrictions

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Park Chan-kyong
Agencies  and Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 3:27pm, 30 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk past banners advertising the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The Japanese capital is likely to be under emergency measures during the Games. Photo: Reuters People walk past banners advertising the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The Japanese capital is likely to be under emergency measures during the Games. Photo: Reuters
People walk past banners advertising the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The Japanese capital is likely to be under emergency measures during the Games. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE