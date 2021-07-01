North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party in Pyongyang. Photo: AP
North Korea pushes to boost China ties in message marking Communist Party’s centenary
- Kim Jong-un sent a message to President Xi Jinping congratulating him on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party
- The message comes a day after reports he told a Politburo meeting that a lapse in North Korea’s virus campaign had caused a ‘great crisis’
Topic | North Korea
