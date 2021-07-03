Former South Korean "comfort woman" Lee Yong-soo looks at a statue symbolising "comfort women" at the Seoul Comfort Women Memorial in Seoul on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters Former South Korean "comfort woman" Lee Yong-soo looks at a statue symbolising "comfort women" at the Seoul Comfort Women Memorial in Seoul on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
South Korea’s surviving ‘comfort women’ face life’s end as political fight rages on

  • Only 14 of the 240 survivors of Japan’s wartime brothels are still alive in South Korea, nearly half the number who were alive just three years ago
  • The women are more divided than ever over whether to keep seeking greater compensation and contrition from the Japanese government

Updated: 5:27am, 3 Jul, 2021

