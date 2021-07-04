Rescuers search for missing people after a mudslide triggered by torrential rain at Izusan in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Rescuers search for survivors after deadly landslide in Japan
- Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga held an emergency cabinet meeting, saying two are dead and at least 20 are missing in the resort town of Atami
- The mudslide early on Saturday crashed down a mountainside into rows of houses following heavy rains that began several days ago
Topic | Japan
