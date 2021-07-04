A man walks near an advertisement for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Photo: AP A man walks near an advertisement for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Photo: AP
A man walks near an advertisement for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Photo: AP
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: Japan looks to extend quasi-emergency; Indonesia sees record deaths

  • Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga will decide on Thursday whether to keep the measure in place during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
  • South Korea is seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases, driven by young people and the Delta variant, while Indonesia is ramping up oxygen production

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 9:11pm, 4 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man walks near an advertisement for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Photo: AP A man walks near an advertisement for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Photo: AP
A man walks near an advertisement for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE