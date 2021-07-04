A man walks near an advertisement for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Japan looks to extend quasi-emergency; Indonesia sees record deaths
- Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga will decide on Thursday whether to keep the measure in place during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
- South Korea is seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases, driven by young people and the Delta variant, while Indonesia is ramping up oxygen production
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
