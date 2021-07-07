A farmer fertilises rice seedlings in a field near Pyongyang in 2017. Domestic grain production is forecast to fall 1.1 million tonnes short of the amount needed to feed North Korea’s population. Photo AP
North Korea faces 860,000-tonne food shortage, UN forecasts
- Domestic grain production will fall about 1.1 million tonnes short of the amount needed, the United Nation’s Food and Agricultural Organisation said
- Planned imports of 205,000 tonnes will not be enough to fill the gap, it said, warning of a ‘harsh lean period’ for the country as early as next month
Topic | North Korea
A farmer fertilises rice seedlings in a field near Pyongyang in 2017. Domestic grain production is forecast to fall 1.1 million tonnes short of the amount needed to feed North Korea’s population. Photo AP