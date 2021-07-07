A farmer fertilises rice seedlings in a field near Pyongyang in 2017. Domestic grain production is forecast to fall 1.1 million tonnes short of the amount needed to feed North Korea’s population. Photo AP A farmer fertilises rice seedlings in a field near Pyongyang in 2017. Domestic grain production is forecast to fall 1.1 million tonnes short of the amount needed to feed North Korea’s population. Photo AP
A farmer fertilises rice seedlings in a field near Pyongyang in 2017. Domestic grain production is forecast to fall 1.1 million tonnes short of the amount needed to feed North Korea’s population. Photo AP
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea faces 860,000-tonne food shortage, UN forecasts

  • Domestic grain production will fall about 1.1 million tonnes short of the amount needed, the United Nation’s Food and Agricultural Organisation said
  • Planned imports of 205,000 tonnes will not be enough to fill the gap, it said, warning of a ‘harsh lean period’ for the country as early as next month

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Seoul

Updated: 1:35pm, 7 Jul, 2021

