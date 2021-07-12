Lee Jun-seok, leader of People Power Party, at his office at the National Assembly in Seoul. Photo: Bloomberg
Lee Jun-seok, South Korea’s youngest ever party leader, vows to confront China’s ‘cruelty’, including policies in Hong Kong
- Lee, 36, is the newly installed leader of the People Power Party but will be too young to run for president next year
- He took part in Hong Kong’s 2019 protests and compared them to South Korea’s uprising in the 1980s
Topic | South Korea
