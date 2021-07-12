The consul claimed diplomatic immunity by saying that his drink-driving was related to official duties. Photo: Shutterstock The consul claimed diplomatic immunity by saying that his drink-driving was related to official duties. Photo: Shutterstock
The consul claimed diplomatic immunity by saying that his drink-driving was related to official duties. Photo: Shutterstock
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Chinese diplomat charged with drink-driving in South Korea will face prosecution

  • Police in Gwangju did not recognise the consul's drink-driving as related to official affairs, which is one of requisites for diplomatic immunity
  • The consul's blood alcohol content was 0.119 per cent, enough for his licence to be revoked. The legal limit in South Korea is 0.03 per cent

Topic |   South Korea
Korea Times
Korea Times

Updated: 2:28pm, 12 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The consul claimed diplomatic immunity by saying that his drink-driving was related to official duties. Photo: Shutterstock The consul claimed diplomatic immunity by saying that his drink-driving was related to official duties. Photo: Shutterstock
The consul claimed diplomatic immunity by saying that his drink-driving was related to official duties. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE