The consul claimed diplomatic immunity by saying that his drink-driving was related to official duties. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese diplomat charged with drink-driving in South Korea will face prosecution
- Police in Gwangju did not recognise the consul's drink-driving as related to official affairs, which is one of requisites for diplomatic immunity
- The consul's blood alcohol content was 0.119 per cent, enough for his licence to be revoked. The legal limit in South Korea is 0.03 per cent
Topic | South Korea
The consul claimed diplomatic immunity by saying that his drink-driving was related to official duties. Photo: Shutterstock