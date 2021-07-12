Pedestrians in front of the Sydney Opera House, which is usually packed with visitors. photo: AFP Pedestrians in front of the Sydney Opera House, which is usually packed with visitors. photo: AFP
Pedestrians in front of the Sydney Opera House, which is usually packed with visitors. photo: AFP
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: Australia’s Delta outbreak intensifies despite Sydney lockdown; Tokyo enters fourth emergency

  • Schools in Sydney are closed, public gatherings are limited to two people and residents may only leave home for essential business
  • Meanwhile, Tokyo’s Olympic Games, which will open on July 23 and end on August 8, will be held behind closed doors at almost all venues

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:24pm, 12 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians in front of the Sydney Opera House, which is usually packed with visitors. photo: AFP Pedestrians in front of the Sydney Opera House, which is usually packed with visitors. photo: AFP
Pedestrians in front of the Sydney Opera House, which is usually packed with visitors. photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE