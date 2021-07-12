Pedestrians in front of the Sydney Opera House, which is usually packed with visitors. photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Australia’s Delta outbreak intensifies despite Sydney lockdown; Tokyo enters fourth emergency
- Schools in Sydney are closed, public gatherings are limited to two people and residents may only leave home for essential business
- Meanwhile, Tokyo’s Olympic Games, which will open on July 23 and end on August 8, will be held behind closed doors at almost all venues
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
