Surfers enjoy the waves near Ichinomiya’s Tsurigasaki Beach, the surfing competition venue for the Tokyo Olympic. Photo: Reuters
Tokyo Olympics: surf town hosting sport’s Games debut looks to ride swell of interest
- While small, Ichinomiya is one of Japan’s major surf towns, drawing roughly 600,000 surfers in a normal year partly because of its proximity to Tokyo
- With spectators banned, hopes of increased footfall were dashed – but officials still hope the Games will help raise the town’s ‘surfing credentials’
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
