Within the athletes’ village, 80 per cent of the residents are expected to be vaccinated, according to the International Olympic Committee. Photo: AFP
Tokyo Olympics: athletes’ village opens but Covid-19 concerns overshadow build-up to Games
- The village clinic operates 24 hours a day to enable polymerase chain reaction tests to be conducted on any residents suffering symptoms of coronavirus
- Japan has imposed curbs on movements and restrictions such as barring restaurants from serving alcohol, which are scheduled to last until August 22
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Within the athletes’ village, 80 per cent of the residents are expected to be vaccinated, according to the International Olympic Committee. Photo: AFP