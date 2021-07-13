Within the athletes’ village, 80 per cent of the residents are expected to be vaccinated, according to the International Olympic Committee. Photo: AFP Within the athletes’ village, 80 per cent of the residents are expected to be vaccinated, according to the International Olympic Committee. Photo: AFP
Within the athletes’ village, 80 per cent of the residents are expected to be vaccinated, according to the International Olympic Committee. Photo: AFP
Asia /  East Asia

Tokyo Olympics: athletes’ village opens but Covid-19 concerns overshadow build-up to Games

  • The village clinic operates 24 hours a day to enable polymerase chain reaction tests to be conducted on any residents suffering symptoms of coronavirus
  • Japan has imposed curbs on movements and restrictions such as barring restaurants from serving alcohol, which are scheduled to last until August 22

Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 10:46am, 13 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Within the athletes’ village, 80 per cent of the residents are expected to be vaccinated, according to the International Olympic Committee. Photo: AFP Within the athletes’ village, 80 per cent of the residents are expected to be vaccinated, according to the International Olympic Committee. Photo: AFP
Within the athletes’ village, 80 per cent of the residents are expected to be vaccinated, according to the International Olympic Committee. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE