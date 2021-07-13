Workers at an Olympic venue under construction in Tokyo last month. The four men who were arrested work for a company that provides electrical services to the Games. Photo: Xinhua
US, UK Olympic contractors arrested in Tokyo on cocaine charges
- The four men, employees of a power company contracted for the Games, had been drinking at a bar in the entertainment district of Roppongi
- They were taken in for questioning, and later tested positive for drugs, after one of their number reportedly trespassed into an apartment complex
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Workers at an Olympic venue under construction in Tokyo last month. The four men who were arrested work for a company that provides electrical services to the Games. Photo: Xinhua