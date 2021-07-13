US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pictured earlier this month. Photo: AFP
Tokyo Olympics: US first lady Jill Biden to attend opening ceremony
- The White House said Jill Biden would be at the ceremony on July 23 without US President Joe Biden in her first solo trip abroad as first lady
- The last time she attended the Games was in 2010, when she and her husband led the US delegation to the Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Canada
