The Odaiba Marine Park, the venue for marathon swimming and triathlon. Photo: AFP
Tokyo Olympics: water at the triathlon swimming venue stinks of sewage despite clean-up efforts
- The host city has taken drastic measures to try to clean up Tokyo Bay after a test event in 2019 was cancelled due to high E coli levels
- ‘Tokyo has the highest effluent load in the world,’ one councillor said. ‘The Olympics has highlighted the long-standing issue of pollution’
