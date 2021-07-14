US hammer thrower Gwen Berry (left) turned away while the national anthem played at the Olympic trials. Photo: AFP
Tokyo Olympics: will activist athletes test the rules by protesting on podiums?
- The International Olympic Committee remains opposed to any kind of protest on podiums but US athletes in particular are poised to make anti-racism statements
- If athletes protest, it is unclear how they might be sanctioned, as the rules state only that disciplinary action will be ‘proportionate to the level of disruption’
