US hammer thrower Gwen Berry (left) turned away while the national anthem played at the Olympic trials. Photo: AFP US hammer thrower Gwen Berry (left) turned away while the national anthem played at the Olympic trials. Photo: AFP
Asia /  East Asia

Tokyo Olympics: will activist athletes test the rules by protesting on podiums?

  • The International Olympic Committee remains opposed to any kind of protest on podiums but US athletes in particular are poised to make anti-racism statements
  • If athletes protest, it is unclear how they might be sanctioned, as the rules state only that disciplinary action will be ‘proportionate to the level of disruption’

Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:27pm, 14 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
