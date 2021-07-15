Sohn Kee-chung stands atop the podium with his head lowered after winning gold in the marathon at the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
Japan’s ‘forgotten’ Olympic gold medallist: Korean runner, peace activist Sohn Kee-chung
- Marathon winner Sohn Kee-chung hung his head in ‘unbearable humiliation’ when presented with the gold for Japan at the Berlin Olympics in 1936
- But he dedicated his later life to ‘Olympism’ and looked forward to a day when Japan and Korea could leave the past behind and make a fresh start, his son said
