Simone Biles, centre, and the US Women‘s Gymnastics team arrive at Narita International Airport in Tokyo for the Olympic Games. Photo: AP
Tokyo Olympics: athletes arrive in Japan as final countdown begins for pandemic Games
- Some 11,090 athletes from more than 200 countries and regions are set to take part in the Games. More than 2,600 have already arrived
- A Ugandan athlete was reported missing to police after disappearing from his hotel at a training camp, the Japanese town hosting the delegation said
