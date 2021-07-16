Simone Biles, centre, and the US Women‘s Gymnastics team arrive at Narita International Airport in Tokyo for the Olympic Games. Photo: AP Simone Biles, centre, and the US Women‘s Gymnastics team arrive at Narita International Airport in Tokyo for the Olympic Games. Photo: AP
Simone Biles, centre, and the US Women‘s Gymnastics team arrive at Narita International Airport in Tokyo for the Olympic Games. Photo: AP
Asia /  East Asia

Tokyo Olympics: athletes arrive in Japan as final countdown begins for pandemic Games

  • Some 11,090 athletes from more than 200 countries and regions are set to take part in the Games. More than 2,600 have already arrived
  • A Ugandan athlete was reported missing to police after disappearing from his hotel at a training camp, the Japanese town hosting the delegation said

Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:46pm, 16 Jul, 2021

