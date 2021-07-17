100-metre sprinter Lucia Moris, left, and 400-metre hurdle sprinter Akoon Akoon during their training in Maebashi on July 6. Photo: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg
Tokyo Olympics: stranded team from South Sudan find refuge, kindness in Japan
- South Sudan’s track-and-field team arrived in Japan before the Games were delayed by the pandemic - some 20 months ago
- Taxpayers across Japan have contributed funds towards the cost of hosting the team in the town of Maebashi through a quasi-crowdfunding campaign
