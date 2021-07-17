The National Stadium, the main stadium for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Photo: EPA
developing | Tokyo Olympics: first case of coronavirus recorded at athletes’ village
- ‘There was one person in the village. That was the very first case in the village that was reported during the screening test,’ organisers said
- The person, whom organisers refused to identify, has been removed from the village where thousands of athletes and officials will reside
