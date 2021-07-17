The National Stadium, the main stadium for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Photo: EPA The National Stadium, the main stadium for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Photo: EPA
Asia /  East Asia

developing | Tokyo Olympics: first case of coronavirus recorded at athletes’ village

  • ‘There was one person in the village. That was the very first case in the village that was reported during the screening test,’ organisers said
  • The person, whom organisers refused to identify, has been removed from the village where thousands of athletes and officials will reside

Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:43pm, 17 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
