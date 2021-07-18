A woman sits on a bench across from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Village in Tokyo on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Tokyo Olympics: three athletes test positive for Covid-19
- Organisers on Sunday reported 10 new cases connected to the Olympics including media, contractors and other personnel
- Infection rates are climbing among the general population of the capital, topping 1,000 new cases for four consecutive days
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
