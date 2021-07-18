Staff members gather around the National Stadium, the main venue of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, on July 18. Photo: EPA-EFE
Man arrested for allegedly raping woman in Tokyo Olympic stadium
- Japanese police say the man, from Uzbekistan, was working at the stadium when the incident is believed to have taken place
- They were watching a rehearsal for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which begin on Friday
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
