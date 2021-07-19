Former US special forces member Michael Taylor (right) with his son, Peter. Photo: AFP Former US special forces member Michael Taylor (right) with his son, Peter. Photo: AFP
American father and son jailed in Japan over former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn’s ‘brazen escape’

  • Former US special forces operative Michael Taylor was sentenced to two years, while his son Peter received a sentence of 20 months
  • The pair helped the former Nissan executive flee Japan following his shock arrest in 2018 on financial misconduct allegations

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:40pm, 19 Jul, 2021

