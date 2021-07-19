Japanese musician Keigo Oyamada is also known by the stage name Cornelius. Photo: Facebook
Tokyo Olympics: Japanese composer quits over childhood bullying of disabled classmates
- Keigo Oyamada resigned from the creative team for the Games’ opening ceremony, in the latest scandal to rock the event
- In interviews published in the 1990s, he admitted he had bullied childhood classmates with disabilities ‘without any regrets’
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
