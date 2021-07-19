Japanese musician Keigo Oyamada is also known by the stage name Cornelius. Photo: Facebook Japanese musician Keigo Oyamada is also known by the stage name Cornelius. Photo: Facebook
Japanese musician Keigo Oyamada is also known by the stage name Cornelius. Photo: Facebook
Asia /  East Asia

Tokyo Olympics: Japanese composer quits over childhood bullying of disabled classmates

  • Keigo Oyamada resigned from the creative team for the Games’ opening ceremony, in the latest scandal to rock the event
  • In interviews published in the 1990s, he admitted he had bullied childhood classmates with disabilities ‘without any regrets’

Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 11:25pm, 19 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese musician Keigo Oyamada is also known by the stage name Cornelius. Photo: Facebook Japanese musician Keigo Oyamada is also known by the stage name Cornelius. Photo: Facebook
Japanese musician Keigo Oyamada is also known by the stage name Cornelius. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE