Japan’s Emperor Naruhito will attend Friday’s opening ceremony, which will be held against a backdrop of failing public support for the Games. Photo: Reuters
Tokyo Olympics: Japan’s Emperor Naruhito will attend opening ceremony
- Many Japanese companies – including Nippon, Fujitsu and NEC – have decided against sending executives to the opening ceremony
- Meanwhile, attempts to contain infections at the Olympic Village appear to be failing as a further nine cases were confirmed on Tuesday
