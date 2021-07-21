British military personnel during a Nato training exercise on board the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth. Photo: AP British military personnel during a Nato training exercise on board the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth. Photo: AP
Britain will permanently deploy 2 warships in Asian waters after aircraft carrier visits in September

  • Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier and escort ships sail to Japan in September through seas where China is vying for influence with the US and Japan
  • ‘Following on from the strike group’s inaugural deployment, the United Kingdom will permanently assign two ships,’ defence minister said

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:23am, 21 Jul, 2021

