BTS to return to UN as South Korea’s special envoy for post-Covid world

  • South Korea hopes BTS, the new Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture, will spread hope and cheer to young people around the world
  • The seven-member boy band will attend major international meetings, including the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, in their new capacity

Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 5:49pm, 21 Jul, 2021

BTS is known for promoting a message of positivity. Photo: Instagram
