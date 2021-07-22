A resident speaks to a police officer near the Olympic Village for the Tokyo 2020 Games. Photo: Bloomberg
Tokyo Olympics: ceremony director fired for Holocaust comments as Covid-19 cases rise to 87
- The 12 new cases, including two athletes, reported by Olympic organisers on Thursday bring the total number of infections linked with the Games to 87
- Meanwhile, the director of the opening ceremony was fired on Thursday because of a Holocaust joke he made during a comedy show in 1998
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
A resident speaks to a police officer near the Olympic Village for the Tokyo 2020 Games. Photo: Bloomberg