Tokyo Olympics: ceremony director fired for Holocaust comments as Covid-19 cases rise to 87

  • The 12 new cases, including two athletes, reported by Olympic organisers on Thursday bring the total number of infections linked with the Games to 87
  • Meanwhile, the director of the opening ceremony was fired on Thursday because of a Holocaust joke he made during a comedy show in 1998

Reuters in Tokyo

Updated: 12:17pm, 22 Jul, 2021

A resident speaks to a police officer near the Olympic Village for the Tokyo 2020 Games. Photo: Bloomberg
