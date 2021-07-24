The network used images of pizza to describe Italy. Photo: Shutterstock
Tokyo Olympics: South Korean TV network sorry for ‘inappropriate’ country captions during opening ceremony
- Broadcaster MBC used pizza to represent Italy and described Syria as a country that’s had ‘a civil war going on for 10 years’
- Meanwhile, Germany’s striking Olympic uniform also did not go down well with some social media users during the opening ceremony
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
The network used images of pizza to describe Italy. Photo: Shutterstock