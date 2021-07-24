Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (right) greets French President Emmanuel Macron in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Japan PM Suga, France’s Macron vow to boost defence ties in veiled counter to China
- The two leaders called the Tokyo Olympics ‘a symbol of world unity in defeating the coronavirus’
- They also affirmed deeper security cooperation as part of efforts to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific
