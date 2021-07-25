“I can’t speak for what the proper protocol was but he had a sign on the podium that said mask off – mask on, so that’s what we did,” said the American.

A little later, all 12 athletes from Australia, Canada and the United States on the podium for the women’s 4x100 freestyle relay ceremony were maskless, hugging teammates and smiling to photographers.

Silver medallists Canada's women's 4x100 freestyle relay team on the podium. Photo: AP

“No, there is no relaxation and we would urge and ask everyone to obey the rules,” the IOC’s Adams said. “It’s important for the sports, for everyone involved and for our Japanese friends and it would send a strong message.

“We understand … there’s a lot of excitement and of course when you win a medal, we feel for the athletes,” Adams said.

“There are things that unfortunately we have had to make stricter. It is really in our own interest, in the interest of everyone and in the interest of safe and secure Games that we obey these rules.”

The Olympic teams of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan had paraded mostly maskless through the National Stadium at Friday’s opening ceremony, marking an awkward contrast with other national teams who covered their faces in line with Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, organisers announced another 10 positive Covid-19 cases to Games-related individuals on Sunday, bringing the total to 132 cases since July 1.

They included two athletes, six officials, one contractor and one media member. One of the athletes, a rower from the Netherlands, and one official were staying at the athletes’ village.

The Tokyo Olympics are being held mostly without spectators as the capital has seen a rise in daily cases in recent weeks, reaching 1,979 on Thursday, the highest since January.

Arrest over anti-Olympic fliers

Elsewhere, a 59-year-old man from Nagoya has been arrested after scattering fliers protesting the Tokyo Olympics Japanese from a running subway train in the centralcity, police said on Sunday.

The arrest on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business came as some parts of the Japanese public oppose holding the Games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Yuji Usui allegedly threw several dozen fliers from the window of the Nagoya subway’s Tsurumai Line onto the tracks at around 11.15am on Friday, hours before the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, according to the police. The incident did not disrupt train services.

Usui, who was detained by a police officer who happened to be on the same train, has admitted to the act, the police said.

Fliers have also been found near subway stations in other recent incidents and the police said they are investigating whether he was involved.

Public opinion Tokyo Olympics toward the, delayed for one year due to the pandemic, remains split as infections surge again in the capital.

