US-based genetics start-up Embark Veterinary Inc seeks to increase dog lifespans by three years towards the end of this decade. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Japan’s SoftBank backs dog DNA start-up Embark that aims to increase canine lifespans
- Embark hopes to increase canine lifespans by three years toward the end of this decade by screening for health risks and avoiding inbreeding
- SoftBank’s funding values the US-based company, whose revenue surged 235 per cent in 2020 from a year earlier, at US$700 million
Topic | Japan
US-based genetics start-up Embark Veterinary Inc seeks to increase dog lifespans by three years towards the end of this decade. Photo: Xiaomei Chen