US-based genetics start-up Embark Veterinary Inc seeks to increase dog lifespans by three years towards the end of this decade. Photo: Xiaomei Chen US-based genetics start-up Embark Veterinary Inc seeks to increase dog lifespans by three years towards the end of this decade. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
US-based genetics start-up Embark Veterinary Inc seeks to increase dog lifespans by three years towards the end of this decade. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan’s SoftBank backs dog DNA start-up Embark that aims to increase canine lifespans

  • Embark hopes to increase canine lifespans by three years toward the end of this decade by screening for health risks and avoiding inbreeding
  • SoftBank’s funding values the US-based company, whose revenue surged 235 per cent in 2020 from a year earlier, at US$700 million

Topic |   Japan
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:20pm, 26 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US-based genetics start-up Embark Veterinary Inc seeks to increase dog lifespans by three years towards the end of this decade. Photo: Xiaomei Chen US-based genetics start-up Embark Veterinary Inc seeks to increase dog lifespans by three years towards the end of this decade. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
US-based genetics start-up Embark Veterinary Inc seeks to increase dog lifespans by three years towards the end of this decade. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE