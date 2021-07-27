A Tokyo Olympics worker prepares the triathlon track in Odaiba Marine Park during rainy weather in the Japanese capital on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters A Tokyo Olympics worker prepares the triathlon track in Odaiba Marine Park during rainy weather in the Japanese capital on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Tokyo Olympics: two more athletes test positive for Covid-19; storm Nepartak moves closer

  • Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games organisers said seven new cases brought the total to 155, while police separately said infections among officers had reached 12
  • Meanwhile, tropical storm Nepartak, which is expected to make landfall on Wednesday, has brought rain and cooler temperatures to Tokyo

Agencies

Updated: 2:30pm, 27 Jul, 2021

A Tokyo Olympics worker prepares the triathlon track in Odaiba Marine Park during rainy weather in the Japanese capital on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
