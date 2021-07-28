An Olympic Games staff member holds a sign with a symbol and the words “Keep physical distance” to ensure social distancing during the Games. Photo: DPA
Tokyo Olympics: athletes not among 16 new coronavirus cases related to Games
- Tokyo 2020 organisers said the total number of Covid-19 cases linked to the Games is now 169, as the host city is expected to report a record 3,000 cases
- Meanwhile, tropical storm Nepartak made landfall in Japan, causing heavy rain but moving away from the Tokyo region
