North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, pictured here in 2018, have exchanged ‘candid’ letters with each other, sources say. Photo: AP North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, pictured here in 2018, have exchanged ‘candid’ letters with each other, sources say. Photo: AP
North Korea, South Korea discuss summit, rebuilding blown-up liaison office: sources

  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have been writing to each other to improve ties
  • Government sources in South Korea said they are looking at rebuilding their joint liaison office in Kaesong which Pyongyang destroyed last year

Reuters
Updated: 4:04pm, 28 Jul, 2021

