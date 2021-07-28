North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, pictured here in 2018, have exchanged ‘candid’ letters with each other, sources say. Photo: AP
North Korea, South Korea discuss summit, rebuilding blown-up liaison office: sources
- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have been writing to each other to improve ties
- Government sources in South Korea said they are looking at rebuilding their joint liaison office in Kaesong which Pyongyang destroyed last year
