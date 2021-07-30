Fans cheer after Japan clinched the softball gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on July 27. Photo: AFP
Tokyo Olympics: gold medal rush pushes pandemic-weary Japan from gloom to cheer
- Japanese athletes have won 15 gold medals so far, including several firsts
- Analyses of Twitter posts show positive remarks about the Games have risen significantly since the opening ceremony on Friday
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Fans cheer after Japan clinched the softball gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on July 27. Photo: AFP