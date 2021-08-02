Olympic superfan Kyoko Ishikawa, who has attended every Summer Olympics in the past 30 years, and her husband John Sledge at their home in Tokyo. Photo: AFP Olympic superfan Kyoko Ishikawa, who has attended every Summer Olympics in the past 30 years, and her husband John Sledge at their home in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
Olympic superfan Kyoko Ishikawa, who has attended every Summer Olympics in the past 30 years, and her husband John Sledge at their home in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
Asia /  East Asia

Olympic superfan gets creative in cheering on coronavirus-hit Tokyo Games

  • Kyoko Ishikawa set herself a ‘mission’ to find out how to bring an Olympics to life for fans when a health emergency keeps spectators away
  • Ahead of the opening of the Olympics, Ishikawa created a Facebook page in English for fans to communicate and watch games together

Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 7:32am, 2 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Olympic superfan Kyoko Ishikawa, who has attended every Summer Olympics in the past 30 years, and her husband John Sledge at their home in Tokyo. Photo: AFP Olympic superfan Kyoko Ishikawa, who has attended every Summer Olympics in the past 30 years, and her husband John Sledge at their home in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
Olympic superfan Kyoko Ishikawa, who has attended every Summer Olympics in the past 30 years, and her husband John Sledge at their home in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE