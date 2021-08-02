Olympic superfan Kyoko Ishikawa, who has attended every Summer Olympics in the past 30 years, and her husband John Sledge at their home in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
Olympic superfan gets creative in cheering on coronavirus-hit Tokyo Games
- Kyoko Ishikawa set herself a ‘mission’ to find out how to bring an Olympics to life for fans when a health emergency keeps spectators away
- Ahead of the opening of the Olympics, Ishikawa created a Facebook page in English for fans to communicate and watch games together
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
