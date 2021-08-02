Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: Reuters Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: Reuters
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea threatens to again suspend ties with South over joint military drills with US

  • Last week brought a diplomatic breakthrough but Kim Jong-un’s sister on the weekend said Pyongyang would watch ‘whether the South Korean side stages hostile war exercises’
  • North Korea has sought for decades to leverage the prospect of talks to scale back US-South Korea military drills, which former president Donald Trump controversially agreed

BloombergPark Chan-kyong
Bloomberg  and Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 12:52pm, 2 Aug, 2021

