Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: Reuters
North Korea threatens to again suspend ties with South over joint military drills with US
- Last week brought a diplomatic breakthrough but Kim Jong-un’s sister on the weekend said Pyongyang would watch ‘whether the South Korean side stages hostile war exercises’
- North Korea has sought for decades to leverage the prospect of talks to scale back US-South Korea military drills, which former president Donald Trump controversially agreed
Topic | North Korea
