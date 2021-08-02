Commuters wearing face masks arrive at Shinagawa Station in Tokyo on Monday morning. While there are relatively few cases among athletes, infections are surging among the broader Tokyo population. Photo: Reuters
Tokyo Olympics: coronavirus largely contained among athletes, as cases surge in Japan
- Only 24 athletes are among the 276 Covid-19 cases linked to the 2020 Olympic Games, while the broader Tokyo population has seen a surge in cases
- Elsewhere, Australian troops hit Sydney’s streets to help enforce its prolonged lockdown and virus hotspot Indonesia said its wave is subsiding
