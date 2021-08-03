Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: Reuters Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: Reuters
Seoul says no decision made on US drills, but exercises should not create North Korea tension

  • South Korea and the US regularly stage military exercises, mainly in the spring and summer, which North Korea routinely denounces as rehearsals for war
  • North Korea had warned the South against holding the exercises amid signs of a thaw in relations

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:25am, 3 Aug, 2021

