A security officer stands guard at the gate of a Tokyo Olympics event, as Japan continues its state of emergency during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Japan hits record cases as it reconsiders ‘isolate at home’ policy
- New daily Covid-19 cases surpassed 14,000 amid the Tokyo Olympics, as Yoshihide Suga’s government said it may change the controversial policy
- Elsewhere, Indonesia surpassed 100,000 deaths as it battles the Delta variant, and Thailand’s Phuket resort island said nearly 15,000 people visited in July
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
