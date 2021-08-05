A Japanese medical staff speaks to a Covid-19 patient at Hokkaido University Hospital in Sapporo. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Japan to widen curbs as hospitals feel crush amid Delta surge; Sydney cases hit record
- Japan to expand emergency restrictions to eight more prefectures as new clusters of infections emerge
- Sydney saw a record rise in local cases on Thursday, while officials confirmed Google’s Larry Page visited New Zealand despite closed border
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A Japanese medical staff speaks to a Covid-19 patient at Hokkaido University Hospital in Sapporo. Photo: AFP