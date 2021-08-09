Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong will be released on parole on Friday after serving 18 months of his sentence. Photo: AFP
South Korea to release jailed Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong on parole
- He served 18 months of his prison sentence for his role in bribing then-president Park Geun-hye and her close confidante
- Business leaders and key members of President Moon Jae-in’s government endorsed Lee’s early release, citing Samsung’s crucial role in the economy
Topic | South Korea
