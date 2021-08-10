Military helicopters parked at US Army base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Photo: EPA Military helicopters parked at US Army base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Photo: EPA
North Korea lashes ‘treacherous’ Seoul for proceeding with joint US military drills

  • ‘The United States and South Korea will face a more serious security threat by ignoring our repeated warnings,’ Kim Yo-jong said, according to state media
  • US and South Korean militaries began their preliminary training on Tuesday in the run-up to next week’s yearly summertime exercise

Agence France-Presse  and Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 11:31am, 10 Aug, 2021

Military helicopters parked at US Army base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Photo: EPA
