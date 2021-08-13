Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura bites Japanese softball player Miu Goto’s gold medal, prompting thousands of complaints to city hall. Photo: Kyodo News via AP
Tokyo Olympics: Japanese mayor apologises for biting softball player Miu Goto’s gold medal
- The Nagoya official offered to pay for a new one, but Goto has accepted the International Olympic Committee’s offer of a replacement
- The medal bite has become a staple of Olympic photo-ops – but for the winners themselves, not others
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
