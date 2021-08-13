Lee Jae-yong, co-vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, speaks to reporters after being paroled. Photo: Bloomberg
Samsung boss Lee Jae-yong freed from prison on parole, critics allege ‘preferential treatment’ for South Korean tycoon
- There is a long history of top South Korea chaebol figures being charged with bribery, embezzlement, tax evasion, or other offences
- Lee Jae-yong was serving a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence in connection with scandal that brought down former president Park Geun-hye
Topic | South Korea
Lee Jae-yong, co-vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, speaks to reporters after being paroled. Photo: Bloomberg