South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a video message commemorating the Memorial Day for Comfort Women. Photo: dpa
As South Korea marks 30 years since first ‘comfort woman’ testified in public, President Moon promises ‘historical truth’
- The issue of wartime sexual slavery remains a source of tension between South Korea and Japan, which ruled the Korean peninsula from 1910-45
- Today only 14 of the women recognised by the South Korean government as former comfort women are still alive
Topic | Legacy of war in Asia
South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a video message commemorating the Memorial Day for Comfort Women. Photo: dpa