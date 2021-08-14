South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a video message commemorating the Memorial Day for Comfort Women. Photo: dpa South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a video message commemorating the Memorial Day for Comfort Women. Photo: dpa
As South Korea marks 30 years since first ‘comfort woman’ testified in public, President Moon promises ‘historical truth’

  • The issue of wartime sexual slavery remains a source of tension between South Korea and Japan, which ruled the Korean peninsula from 1910-45
  • Today only 14 of the women recognised by the South Korean government as former comfort women are still alive

Updated: 2:45pm, 14 Aug, 2021

