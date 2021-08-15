A Japanese soldier trains during a joint military drill with French and US forces. Photo: Reuters
Japanese PM Suga vows to ‘never again repeat the devastation of war’ but cabinet members visit Yasukuni Shrine
- ‘Since the end of the war, Japan has consistently walked the path of a country that values peace,’ Suga said in a speech marking the anniversary of the end of World War II
- However, visits to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine by members of Suga’s cabinet as well as former prime minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday were likely to anger China and both Koreas
